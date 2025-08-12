Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) with a beta value of -2.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) was 4.14% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $82.35. A 52-week range for SLNO has been $41.50 – $90.32.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.19% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.07%. With a float of $44.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.44 million.

The firm has a total of 92 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.87%, operating margin of -586.69%, and the pretax margin is -554.49%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Soleno Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc is 16.17%, while institutional ownership is 92.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 316,971. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 3,830 shares at a rate of $82.76, taking the stock ownership to the 13,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,830 for $82.76, making the entire transaction worth $316,971.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.61) by -1.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 139.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Soleno Therapeutics Inc, SLNO], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.74%.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.00. The third major resistance level sits at $92.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.98.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

There are 53,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.56 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -175,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 32,660 K while its last quarter net income were -4,710 K.