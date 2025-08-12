SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) volume exceeds 122.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock price up 17.34% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.55. SOUN’s price has ranged from $4.32 to $24.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.16%. With a float of $360.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 842 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.98%, operating margin of -162.65%, and the pretax margin is -177.44%.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 10.16%, while institutional ownership is 42.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 27,838. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,800 shares at a rate of $9.94, taking the stock ownership to the 153,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 254,376 for $9.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,379,916. This insider now owns 1,749,790 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoundHound AI Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 40.91 million, its volume of 87.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.17%.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.75 in the near term. At $17.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.93.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.39 billion, the company has a total of 401,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,690 K while annual income is -350,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,130 K while its latest quarter income was 129,930 K.