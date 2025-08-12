Stellantis N.V (STLA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.15% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) stock price down -0.85% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. STLA’s price has ranged from $8.39 to $16.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.34%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.92%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.87 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 248243 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.76%, operating margin of -2.65%, and the pretax margin is -3.98%.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V is 32.86%, while institutional ownership is 27.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 798,963. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 18,893 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $194,787.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.68% during the next five years compared to -0.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stellantis N.V’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91 and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V (STLA)

The latest stats from [Stellantis N.V, STLA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.18 million was inferior to 17.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.09%.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 21.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.61. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.16. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.86 billion, the company has a total of 3,023,168K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,758 M while annual income is 5,922 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,588 M while its latest quarter income was 1,565 M.