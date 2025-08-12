Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.18% last month.

On Monday, Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) opened lower -3.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.64. Price fluctuations for SGRY have ranged from $18.87 to $33.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 10.25%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.66% at the time writing. With a float of $75.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.74%, operating margin of 11.17%, and the pretax margin is 3.97%.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surgery Partners Inc is 40.81%, while institutional ownership is 71.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 473,226. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 47,491 for $23.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,110,814. This insider now owns 103,377 shares in total.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.26) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 10.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

The latest stats from [Surgery Partners Inc, SGRY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was superior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.95%.

During the past 100 days, Surgery Partners Inc’s (SGRY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.34. The third major resistance level sits at $24.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.45. The third support level lies at $20.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Key Stats

There are currently 128,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,114 M according to its annual income of -168,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 826,200 K and its income totaled -2,500 K.