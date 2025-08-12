Synchrony Financial (SYF) 20 Days SMA touches -0.77%: The odds favor the bear

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on Monday, up 0.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $69.43. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $40.54-$73.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.05%. With a float of $370.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.16%, operating margin of 29.48%, and the pretax margin is 19.97%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 104.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 595,980. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 8,514 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 68,588 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 600 for $67.95, making the entire transaction worth $40,770. This insider now owns 21,372 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.82) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.17% during the next five years compared to 8.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Looking closely at Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.98%.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.67. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.01. Second resistance stands at $70.42. The third major resistance level sits at $70.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.90 billion has total of 372,058K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,166 M in contrast with the sum of 3,499 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,704 M and last quarter income was 967,000 K.