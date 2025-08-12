T1 Energy Inc (TE) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) stock price down -3.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. TE’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $3.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.00%. With a float of $126.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 328 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.22%, operating margin of -93.32%, and the pretax margin is -86.34%.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of T1 Energy Inc is 19.03%, while institutional ownership is 43.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 735,213. In this transaction Director of this company sold 391,071 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 5,080,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 600,000 for $1.63, making the entire transaction worth $978,000. This insider now owns 6,016,105 shares in total.

T1 Energy Inc (TE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T1 Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

Looking closely at T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.89%.

During the past 100 days, T1 Energy Inc’s (TE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0904 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1038 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5920. However, in the short run, T1 Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2817. Second resistance stands at $1.3233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1317.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 193.36 million, the company has a total of 155,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,940 K while annual income is -450,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,650 K while its latest quarter income was -16,240 K.