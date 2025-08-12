Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) volume exceeds 1.28 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) kicked off on Monday, down -3.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.61. Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has traded in a range of $1.03-$12.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 7.47%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.75%. With a float of $60.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 155 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.43%, operating margin of -647.34%, and the pretax margin is -598.4%.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tango Therapeutics Inc is 45.64%, while institutional ownership is 57.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 8,289. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 2,774 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 68,570 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,556 for $3.16, making the entire transaction worth $8,081. This insider now owns 66,014 shares in total.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.37) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.26% during the next five years compared to 7.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

The latest stats from [Tango Therapeutics Inc, TNGX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.00%.

During the past 100 days, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s (TNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 713.18 million has total of 111,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,070 K in contrast with the sum of -130,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,180 K and last quarter income was -38,850 K.