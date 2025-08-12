TEVA (Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR) climbed 0.31 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) on Monday, soared 0.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.37. Within the past 52 weeks, TEVA’s price has moved between $12.47 and $22.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.62%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.55%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36167 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.6%, operating margin of 5.38%, and the pretax margin is -0.45%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 91,748. In this transaction See “Remarks” of this company sold 6,053 shares at a rate of $15.16, taking the stock ownership to the 6,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s See “Remarks” sold 52,742 for $15.16, making the entire transaction worth $799,437. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.66) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.18% during the next five years compared to -9.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.77 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Looking closely at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days average volume was 11.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.89%.

During the past 100 days, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.23. However, in the short run, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.55. Second resistance stands at $16.67. The third major resistance level sits at $16.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.03.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.83 billion based on 1,146,960K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,544 M and income totals -1,639 M. The company made 4,176 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 283,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.