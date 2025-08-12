TME (Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR) climbed 2.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) on Monday, soared 2.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.13. Within the past 52 weeks, TME’s price has moved between $9.41 and $22.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.19% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.69%. With a float of $571.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.16 million.

The firm has a total of 5353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.11%, operating margin of 39.97%, and the pretax margin is 40.14%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 86.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 18,854,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 436,815 for $18.74, making the entire transaction worth $8,187,490.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.19) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.39% during the next five years compared to 11.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, TME], we can find that recorded value of 5.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.32%.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 97.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.52. The third major resistance level sits at $24.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.08 billion based on 1,716,077K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,951 M and income totals 924,180 K. The company made 1,014 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 592,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.