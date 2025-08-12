United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) plunged -4.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) on Monday, plunged -4.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.11. Within the past 52 weeks, UNFI’s price has moved between $12.00 and $34.76.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 19.41% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 358.00%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28333 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.36%, operating margin of 0.15%, and the pretax margin is -0.28%.

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Food Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Natural Foods Inc is 2.64%, while institutional ownership is 90.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 12 ’25, was worth 438,400. In this transaction President, Natural & CSCO of this company sold 13,700 shares at a rate of $32.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,793 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,700 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $438,400.

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.07) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 134.42% during the next five years compared to 19.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) Trading Performance Indicators

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.51 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.84%.

During the past 100 days, United Natural Foods Inc’s (UNFI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.89 in the near term. At $26.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.20.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 60,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,980 M and income totals -112,000 K. The company made 8,059 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.