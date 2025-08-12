Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) with a beta value of 0.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) on Monday, soared 0.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $250.89. Within the past 52 weeks, UNH’s price has moved between $234.60 and $630.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.52%. With a float of $904.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 400000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.53%, operating margin of 7.3%, and the pretax margin is 6.31%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unitedhealth Group Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 90.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 179,645. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer, Optum of this company sold 589 shares at a rate of $305.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 589 for $305.00, making the entire transaction worth $179,645.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 7.03) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.87% during the next five years compared to 1.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.09, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

Looking closely at Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days average volume was 14.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.33%.

During the past 100 days, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.38 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $290.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $450.49. However, in the short run, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $256.47. Second resistance stands at $260.56. The third major resistance level sits at $262.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $248.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $243.95.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 228.94 billion based on 907,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 400,278 M and income totals 14,405 M. The company made 111,616 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,406 M in sales during its previous quarter.