Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -17.75%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) stock price down -4.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.86. UTI’s price has ranged from $15.14 to $36.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.52%. With a float of $52.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.65%, operating margin of 10.44%, and the pretax margin is 10.39%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Technical Institute Inc is 3.62%, while institutional ownership is 90.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 17,500,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,716,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP/COO sold 27,500 for $33.36, making the entire transaction worth $917,471. This insider now owns 80,521 shares in total.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Universal Technical Institute Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.79%.

During the past 100 days, Universal Technical Institute Inc’s (UTI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.59 in the near term. At $27.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.91. The third support level lies at $24.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.40 billion, the company has a total of 54,406K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 732,690 K while annual income is 42,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,450 K while its latest quarter income was 11,450 K.