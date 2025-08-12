Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,804 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) stock price down -0.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. VALE’s price has ranged from $8.06 to $11.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.03%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.27 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.14%, operating margin of 23.47%, and the pretax margin is 16.55%.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Vale S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.72%.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vale S.A. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vale S.A. ADR (VALE)

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) saw its 5-day average volume 29.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 38.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.59%.

During the past 100 days, Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) raw stochastic average was set at 89.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.27 in the near term. At $10.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.01.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.54 billion, the company has a total of 4,539,007K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,056 M while annual income is 6,166 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,804 M while its latest quarter income was 2,117 M.