Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.01% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) stock price up 5.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. VLN’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.00%. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 259 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.87%, operating margin of -57.16%, and the pretax margin is -49.56%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Valens Semiconductor Ltd is 26.43%, while institutional ownership is 12.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 2,882,248. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,050 for $2.72, making the entire transaction worth $5,576.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.30%.

During the past 100 days, Valens Semiconductor Ltd’s (VLN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.23 in the near term. At $2.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. The third support level lies at $1.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 230.47 million, the company has a total of 106,342K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,860 K while annual income is -36,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,830 K while its latest quarter income was -8,310 K.