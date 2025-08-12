Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) stock price down -3.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. VUZI’s price has ranged from $0.83 to $5.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.98% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.33%. With a float of $62.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.24 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -109.0%, operating margin of -1362.7%, and the pretax margin is -1352.84%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 24.62%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vuzix Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.14 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.12. The third major resistance level sits at $2.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.86.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 152.48 million, the company has a total of 76,242K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,750 K while annual income is -73,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,580 K while its latest quarter income was -8,640 K.