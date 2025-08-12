WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) is expecting -22.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Monday, with WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) stock price up 5.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. WOW’s price has ranged from $3.06 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.15%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.72 million.

The firm has a total of 1320 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.81%, operating margin of 1.61%, and the pretax margin is -13.79%.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc is 41.31%, while institutional ownership is 41.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 3,025. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 605 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,513,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $200,000.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WideOpenWest Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WideOpenWest Inc, WOW], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 14.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.70.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 288.91 million, the company has a total of 85,476K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 630,900 K while annual income is -58,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 150,000 K while its latest quarter income was -13,900 K.