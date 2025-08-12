Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) posted a -0.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) opened lower -0.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Price fluctuations for WIT have ranged from $2.62 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.81% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.35% at the time writing. With a float of $10.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.47 billion.

The firm has a total of 230000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.34%, operating margin of 16.91%, and the pretax margin is 19.87%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wipro Ltd. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.29%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.03) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 4.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wipro Ltd. ADR, WIT], we can find that recorded value of 9.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.27%.

During the past 100 days, Wipro Ltd. ADR’s (WIT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.70. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Key Stats

There are currently 10,460,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,428 M according to its annual income of 1,537 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,582 M and its income totaled 388,000 K.