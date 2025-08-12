Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) is 20.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) kicked off on Monday, down -3.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has traded in a range of $10.69-$38.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.22% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.19%. With a float of $186.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.38%, operating margin of -2.31%, and the pretax margin is -3.44%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp is 20.91%, while institutional ownership is 63.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 980,815. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Stockholder proposed sale 758,207 for $20.23, making the entire transaction worth $15,338,528.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.17) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to -5.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s (ZETA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) saw its 5-day average volume 21.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.33%.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.69 in the near term. At $19.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.19. The third support level lies at $16.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.29 billion has total of 235,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,006 M in contrast with the sum of -69,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 308,440 K and last quarter income was -12,810 K.