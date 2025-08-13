$1.31M in average volume shows that XPO Inc (XPO) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) opened higher 6.29% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $119.05. Price fluctuations for XPO have ranged from $85.06 to $161.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -2.04%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $114.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.34%, operating margin of 8.09%, and the pretax margin is 5.87%.

XPO Inc (XPO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of XPO Inc is 2.93%, while institutional ownership is 104.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 199,580. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 1,880 shares at a rate of $106.16, taking the stock ownership to the 21,106 shares.

XPO Inc (XPO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.9) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to -2.04% drop over the previous five years of trading.

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for XPO Inc (XPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPO Inc (XPO)

Looking closely at XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.64%.

During the past 100 days, XPO Inc’s (XPO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.40 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.62. However, in the short run, XPO Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.85. Second resistance stands at $131.17. The third major resistance level sits at $135.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $115.35.

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) Key Stats

There are currently 117,762K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,072 M according to its annual income of 387,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,080 M and its income totaled 106,000 K.