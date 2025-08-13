$1.42M in average volume shows that Jabil Inc (JBL) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) was 3.43% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $222.67. A 52-week range for JBL has been $99.67 – $232.84.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.37%. With a float of $104.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.32 million.

The firm has a total of 138000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.86%, operating margin of 4.08%, and the pretax margin is 3.04%.

Jabil Inc (JBL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jabil Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Jabil Inc is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 99.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 98,196. In this transaction SVP, CHRO of this company sold 448 shares at a rate of $219.19, taking the stock ownership to the 33,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 20,000 for $219.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,383,922. This insider now owns 1,420,190 shares in total.

Jabil Inc (JBL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 2.22) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 43.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jabil Inc (JBL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jabil Inc, JBL], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.38%.

During the past 100 days, Jabil Inc’s (JBL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $210.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $232.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $234.78. The third major resistance level sits at $239.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $226.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $221.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $219.51.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Key Stats

There are 107,319K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.72 billion. As of now, sales total 28,883 M while income totals 1,388 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,828 M while its last quarter net income were 222,000 K.