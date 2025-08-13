$1.61M in average volume shows that TREX Co., Inc (TREX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) stock price up 4.18% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $58.67. TREX’s price has ranged from $49.01 to $80.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.12% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.21%. With a float of $106.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.23 million.

The firm has a total of 1838 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.31%, operating margin of 22.48%, and the pretax margin is 22.48%.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of TREX Co., Inc is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 108.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 98,711. In this transaction SVP, CLO and Secretary of this company sold 1,538 shares at a rate of $64.18, taking the stock ownership to the 22,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,538 for $64.33, making the entire transaction worth $98,940.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 11.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TREX Co., Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TREX Co., Inc (TREX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TREX Co., Inc, TREX], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.16%.

During the past 100 days, TREX Co., Inc’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.56. The third major resistance level sits at $65.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.40.

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.55 billion, the company has a total of 107,234K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,151 M while annual income is 226,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 387,800 K while its latest quarter income was 75,910 K.