$1.70M in average volume shows that Crocs Inc (CROX) is heading in the right direction

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.56. Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has traded in a range of $73.76-$151.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 56.99%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.32%. With a float of $49.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7910 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.36%, operating margin of 6.41%, and the pretax margin is 4.26%.

Crocs Inc (CROX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Crocs Inc is 8.53%, while institutional ownership is 105.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 1,000,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,139 shares at a rate of $109.47, taking the stock ownership to the 109,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,044 for $115.89, making the entire transaction worth $352,784. This insider now owns 27,505 shares in total.

Crocs Inc (CROX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 3.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.11) by 0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.00% during the next five years compared to 56.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crocs Inc’s (CROX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 6.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.86%.

During the past 100 days, Crocs Inc’s (CROX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.04 in the near term. At $80.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.40.

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.25 billion has total of 54,617K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,102 M in contrast with the sum of 950,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,149 M and last quarter income was -492,280 K.