10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is expecting 34.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) on Tuesday, soared 4.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. Within the past 52 weeks, TXG’s price has moved between $6.78 and $24.76.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -36.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.03%. With a float of $105.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.36 million.

The firm has a total of 1306 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.5%, operating margin of -15.6%, and the pretax margin is -12.31%.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc is 12.71%, while institutional ownership is 98.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 77,540. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,343 shares at a rate of $8.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,083,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 7,485 for $8.30, making the entire transaction worth $62,120. This insider now owns 448,374 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.26) by 0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.46% during the next five years compared to -36.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.23 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [10x Genomics Inc, TXG], we can find that recorded value of 3.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.17%.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.55. The third major resistance level sits at $14.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.53.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.59 billion based on 123,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 610,790 K and income totals -182,630 K. The company made 172,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.