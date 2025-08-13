11.02% volatility in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock price up 4.47% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.72. SNBR’s price has ranged from $4.48 to $20.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.20%. With a float of $18.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.77 million.

In an organization with 3654 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.3%, operating margin of 0.85%, and the pretax margin is -2.21%.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Sleep Number Corp is 17.86%, while institutional ownership is 73.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 102,160. In this transaction Interim CFO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 47,573 for $8.79, making the entire transaction worth $418,108.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sleep Number Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.31%.

During the past 100 days, Sleep Number Corp’s (SNBR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.26. However, in the short run, Sleep Number Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.36. Second resistance stands at $9.61. The third major resistance level sits at $9.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.39.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 207.44 million, the company has a total of 22,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,682 M while annual income is -20,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 327,930 K while its latest quarter income was -25,010 K.