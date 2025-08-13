127.01% percent quarterly performance for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) on Tuesday, soared 5.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $118.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CRDO’s price has moved between $24.08 and $122.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 129.34%. With a float of $149.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 622 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.77%, operating margin of 8.5%, and the pretax margin is 12.56%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 13.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 16,031,136. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $106.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,061,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer sold 46,444 for $106.87, making the entire transaction worth $4,963,664. This insider now owns 393,338 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.04) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 741.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Looking closely at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.92%.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.36. However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.14. Second resistance stands at $130.90. The third major resistance level sits at $136.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $111.71.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.52 billion based on 171,642K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 436,780 K and income totals 52,180 K. The company made 170,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.