-13.60% percent quarterly performance for Olin Corp (OLN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) opened higher 5.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.73. Price fluctuations for OLN have ranged from $17.66 to $49.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.96% at the time writing. With a float of $114.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

The firm has a total of 7676 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.69%, operating margin of 2.13%, and the pretax margin is -0.3%.

Olin Corp (OLN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Olin Corp is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 86.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 373,956. In this transaction VP & Pres Corp Development of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $18.70, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO bought 7,250 for $28.06, making the entire transaction worth $203,447. This insider now owns 7,250 shares in total.

Olin Corp (OLN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.03) by -0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olin Corp (OLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Olin Corp, OLN], we can find that recorded value of 2.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.60%.

During the past 100 days, Olin Corp’s (OLN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.68. The third major resistance level sits at $21.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.68.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Key Stats

There are currently 114,642K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,540 M according to its annual income of 108,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,758 M and its income totaled -1,300 K.