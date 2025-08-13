19.07% percent quarterly performance for IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) stock price up 3.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $180.09. IQV’s price has ranged from $134.65 to $252.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.65%. With a float of $168.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.00 million.

The firm has a total of 88000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.25%, operating margin of 13.87%, and the pretax margin is 9.75%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of IQVIA Holdings Inc is 0.87%, while institutional ownership is 95.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 105,150. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 549 shares at a rate of $191.53, taking the stock ownership to the 2,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 23 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 5,800 for $190.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,102,290. This insider now owns 27,178 shares in total.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 50.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IQVIA Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.90, a number that is poised to hit 2.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IQVIA Holdings Inc, IQV], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.17%.

During the past 100 days, IQVIA Holdings Inc’s (IQV) raw stochastic average was set at 71.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $180.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $188.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $191.00. The third major resistance level sits at $195.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $181.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $174.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.60 billion, the company has a total of 170,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,405 M while annual income is 1,373 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,017 M while its latest quarter income was 266,000 K.