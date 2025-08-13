2.16% volatility in Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. Over the past 52 weeks, EC has traded in a range of $7.21-$11.05.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -1.92% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.87%. With a float of $2.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.92%, operating margin of 27.11%, and the pretax margin is 21.65%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol SA ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.32%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.47) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.83% during the next five years compared to -1.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ecopetrol SA ADR’s (EC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC)

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.84%.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol SA ADR’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.64 in the near term. At $8.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.34.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.60 billion has total of 2,055,835K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 146,664 M in contrast with the sum of 15,225 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,273 M and last quarter income was 625,400 K.