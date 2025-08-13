$2.47M in average volume shows that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) is heading in the right direction

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) on Tuesday, soared 1.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $62.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HALO’s price has moved between $42.01 and $70.50.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.44%. With a float of $115.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.2%, operating margin of 57.92%, and the pretax margin is 58.72%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 103.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 10 ’25, was worth 1,148,618. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $57.43, taking the stock ownership to the 733,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 20,000 for $56.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,128,655. This insider now owns 733,719 shares in total.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 1) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Trading Performance Indicators

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.01 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Looking closely at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.44%.

During the past 100 days, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s (HALO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.88. However, in the short run, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.68. Second resistance stands at $65.32. The third major resistance level sits at $66.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.49 billion based on 123,221K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,015 M and income totals 444,090 K. The company made 325,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 165,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.