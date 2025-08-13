2.56% volatility in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) on Tuesday, soared 0.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.89. Within the past 52 weeks, SMPL’s price has moved between $28.63 and $40.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.33%. With a float of $92.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.62%, operating margin of 14.85%, and the pretax margin is 13.19%.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Simply Good Foods Co is 8.47%, while institutional ownership is 98.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 200,297. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 6,050 shares at a rate of $33.11, taking the stock ownership to the 98,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s SVP & General Manager, Quest sold 5,000 for $37.25, making the entire transaction worth $186,260. This insider now owns 12,839 shares in total.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 8/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.5) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.49%.

During the past 100 days, Simply Good Foods Co’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.42 in the near term. At $29.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.88.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.92 billion based on 100,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,331 M and income totals 139,310 K. The company made 380,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.