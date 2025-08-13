2.73% volatility in REV Group Inc (REVG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) opened higher 4.26% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $49.97. Price fluctuations for REVG have ranged from $21.54 to $51.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.09% at the time writing. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.84%, operating margin of 6.04%, and the pretax margin is 4.88%.

REV Group Inc (REVG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of REV Group Inc is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 105.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 4,058,702. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 92,601 shares at a rate of $43.83, taking the stock ownership to the 516,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 92,601 for $43.83, making the entire transaction worth $4,058,576.

REV Group Inc (REVG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.42) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for REV Group Inc (REVG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REV Group Inc (REVG)

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.77%.

During the past 100 days, REV Group Inc’s (REVG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.76 in the near term. At $53.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.86.

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) Key Stats

There are currently 48,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,380 M according to its annual income of 257,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 629,100 K and its income totaled 19,000 K.