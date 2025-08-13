2.90% percent quarterly performance for Aon plc (AON) is not indicative of the underlying story

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $368.09. Over the past 52 weeks, AON has traded in a range of $323.73-$412.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 14.42%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.07%. With a float of $208.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.0%, operating margin of 24.08%, and the pretax margin is 19.66%.

Aon plc (AON) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Aon plc is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 89.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 100,063. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 650 for $394.34, making the entire transaction worth $256,321. This insider now owns 1,816 shares in total.

Aon plc (AON) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.47) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.92% during the next five years compared to 14.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aon plc’s (AON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.94, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aon plc (AON)

Looking closely at Aon plc (NYSE: AON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.34%.

During the past 100 days, Aon plc’s (AON) raw stochastic average was set at 50.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.10 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $358.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $370.43. However, in the short run, Aon plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $368.23. Second resistance stands at $372.64. The third major resistance level sits at $376.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $359.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $355.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $351.42.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 78.45 billion has total of 215,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,698 M in contrast with the sum of 2,654 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,155 M and last quarter income was 579,000 K.