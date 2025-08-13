2.96% volatility in Qorvo Inc (QRVO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) was 3.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $86.98. A 52-week range for QRVO has been $49.46 – $117.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -26.96% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.19%. With a float of $91.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.79%, operating margin of 3.31%, and the pretax margin is 2.69%.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Qorvo Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Qorvo Inc is 0.76%, while institutional ownership is 100.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 471,254. In this transaction SVP, High Performance Analog of this company sold 6,004 shares at a rate of $78.49, taking the stock ownership to the 28,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s SVP, High Performance Analog sold 5,371 for $78.50, making the entire transaction worth $421,624. This insider now owns 21,277 shares in total.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.85) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.82% during the next five years compared to -26.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Qorvo Inc (QRVO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.91%.

During the past 100 days, Qorvo Inc’s (QRVO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.82 in the near term. At $91.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.95.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Key Stats

There are 92,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.32 billion. As of now, sales total 3,719 M while income totals 55,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 818,780 K while its last quarter net income were 25,590 K.