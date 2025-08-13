26.56% percent quarterly performance for Arteris Inc (AIP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) was 9.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.1. A 52-week range for AIP has been $5.46 – $14.29.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.86%. With a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.01%, operating margin of -48.99%, and the pretax margin is -45.61%.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arteris Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Arteris Inc is 33.73%, while institutional ownership is 44.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 655,995. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 9,839,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 6,909 for $14.14, making the entire transaction worth $97,699. This insider now owns 196,461 shares in total.

Arteris Inc (AIP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.12) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arteris Inc (AIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arteris Inc (AIP)

Looking closely at Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.54%.

During the past 100 days, Arteris Inc’s (AIP) raw stochastic average was set at 50.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.66. However, in the short run, Arteris Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.31. Second resistance stands at $10.67. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.27.

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) Key Stats

There are 42,650K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 424.79 million. As of now, sales total 57,720 K while income totals -33,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 16,500 K while its last quarter net income were -9,130 K.