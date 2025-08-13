-3.43% percent quarterly performance for Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) on Tuesday, soared 4.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.98. Within the past 52 weeks, FOUR’s price has moved between $68.09 and $127.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.00%. With a float of $65.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.65%, operating margin of 10.4%, and the pretax margin is -0.65%.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Shift4 Payments Inc is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 116.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 8,754,040. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 104,705 shares at a rate of $83.61, taking the stock ownership to the 939,715 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 91,721 for $81.90, making the entire transaction worth $7,512,143. This insider now owns 835,010 shares in total.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.06) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Looking closely at Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.82%.

During the past 100 days, Shift4 Payments Inc’s (FOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.24. However, in the short run, Shift4 Payments Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.34. Second resistance stands at $89.69. The third major resistance level sits at $91.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.18.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.69 billion based on 88,620K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,331 M and income totals 229,600 K. The company made 966,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.