3.61% volatility in Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) on Tuesday, soared 4.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Within the past 52 weeks, HLIT’s price has moved between $7.80 and $15.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.84%. With a float of $110.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.39 million.

In an organization with 1240 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.4%, operating margin of 14.84%, and the pretax margin is 13.98%.

Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmonic, Inc is 2.54%, while institutional ownership is 93.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 16,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $8.25, taking the stock ownership to the 13,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $8.99, making the entire transaction worth $17,980. This insider now owns 11,840 shares in total.

Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.22) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmonic, Inc (HLIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.58 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic, Inc (HLIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.01%.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic, Inc’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.56. However, in the short run, Harmonic, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.24. Second resistance stands at $9.37. The third major resistance level sits at $9.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.55.

Harmonic, Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.04 billion based on 113,760K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 678,720 K and income totals 39,220 K. The company made 138,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.