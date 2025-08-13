$3.89M in average volume shows that Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) is heading in the right direction

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $100.47. Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has traded in a range of $93.72-$223.98.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.59% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.07%. With a float of $146.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.54 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.97%, operating margin of 23.64%, and the pretax margin is 24.92%.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corp is 1.57%, while institutional ownership is 99.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 1,581,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $104.60, making the entire transaction worth $523,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.24) by 0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 31.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Deckers Outdoor Corp, DECK], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.55%.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.53. The third major resistance level sits at $107.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.37.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.39 billion has total of 148,343K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,986 M in contrast with the sum of 966,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 964,540 K and last quarter income was 139,200 K.