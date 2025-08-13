30.16% percent quarterly performance for Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) opened higher 1.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Price fluctuations for TTI have ranged from $2.03 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.41% at the time writing. With a float of $125.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.82%, operating margin of 10.18%, and the pretax margin is 6.5%.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tetra Technologies, Inc is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 72.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 246,226. In this transaction VP-Treasurer & IR of this company bought 72,633 shares at a rate of $3.39, taking the stock ownership to the 148,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s VP-Treasurer & IR bought 76,131 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $208,599. This insider now owns 76,131 shares in total.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.03) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI)

Looking closely at Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.93 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.87%.

During the past 100 days, Tetra Technologies, Inc’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.52. However, in the short run, Tetra Technologies, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.05. Second resistance stands at $4.13. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.75.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are currently 133,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 529.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 599,110 K according to its annual income of 108,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 173,870 K and its income totaled 11,310 K.