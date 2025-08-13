$344.20K in average volume shows that WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS) was 3.75% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $53.34. A 52-week range for WSFS has been $42.44 – $62.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 8.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.16%. With a float of $55.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.96%, operating margin of 24.69%, and the pretax margin is 33.84%.

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WSFS Financial Corp stocks. The insider ownership of WSFS Financial Corp is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 94.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 397,385. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,199 shares at a rate of $55.20, taking the stock ownership to the 142,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,199 for $55.20, making the entire transaction worth $397,397.

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.05) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Looking closely at WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.43%.

During the past 100 days, WSFS Financial Corp’s (WSFS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.15. However, in the short run, WSFS Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.06. Second resistance stands at $56.78. The third major resistance level sits at $58.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.10.

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS) Key Stats

There are 55,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 billion. As of now, sales total 1,405 M while income totals 263,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 341,200 K while its last quarter net income were 72,330 K.