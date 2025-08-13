374Water Inc (SCWO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 450 K

On Tuesday, 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) opened higher 7.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for SCWO have ranged from $0.16 to $1.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -41.65%. With a float of $72.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.17%, operating margin of -2136.98%, and the pretax margin is -2095.46%.

374Water Inc (SCWO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 374Water Inc is 49.72%, while institutional ownership is 11.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 43,492. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 103,379 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 35,981,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 23,396 for $0.42, making the entire transaction worth $9,829. This insider now owns 35,958,325 shares in total.

374Water Inc (SCWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2023, the company posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 374Water Inc (SCWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of 374Water Inc (SCWO)

The latest stats from [374Water Inc, SCWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.21%.

During the past 100 days, 374Water Inc’s (SCWO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0292 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0440 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2945, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5444. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2656. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2742. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2429, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2288. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2202.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Key Stats

There are currently 144,683K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 450 K according to its annual income of -12,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 540 K and its income totaled -3,700 K.