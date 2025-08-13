$4.43M in average volume shows that First Solar Inc (FSLR) is heading in the right direction

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) on Tuesday, soared 1.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $182.13. Within the past 52 weeks, FSLR’s price has moved between $116.56 and $262.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.59%. With a float of $101.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.76%, operating margin of 31.35%, and the pretax margin is 30.92%.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc is 5.47%, while institutional ownership is 95.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 4,435,095. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 1,600 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $288,000. This insider now owns 4,398 shares in total.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 3.16) by -0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.59% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

First Solar Inc (FSLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.69, a number that is poised to hit 4.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Looking closely at First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.45%.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 7.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.54. However, in the short run, First Solar Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.83. Second resistance stands at $190.92. The third major resistance level sits at $194.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $181.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $175.33.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.81 billion based on 107,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,206 M and income totals 1,292 M. The company made 1,097 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 341,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.