4.86% volatility in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) was -0.68% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.56. A 52-week range for OCUL has been $5.78 – $12.65.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.51% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.34%. With a float of $145.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 274 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.4%, operating margin of -403.06%, and the pretax margin is -382.95%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocular Therapeutix Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 68.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 111,581. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 13,861 shares at a rate of $8.05, taking the stock ownership to the 206,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,861 for $8.05, making the entire transaction worth $111,524.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.21) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.31% during the next five years compared to 8.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.21%.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.77 in the near term. At $13.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.41.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

There are 173,995K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.17 billion. As of now, sales total 63,720 K while income totals -193,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,460 K while its last quarter net income were -67,810 K.