4.87% volatility in Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $34.65. Over the past 52 weeks, APGE has traded in a range of $26.20-$63.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.27%. With a float of $37.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.10 million.

In an organization with 196 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -453.85%, operating margin of -208329.23%, and the pretax margin is -131958.46%.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Apogee Therapeutics Inc is 37.32%, while institutional ownership is 87.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 102,950. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 2,725 shares at a rate of $37.78, taking the stock ownership to the 236,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,090 for $45.09, making the entire transaction worth $454,954. This insider now owns 238,998 shares in total.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.86 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.74) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s (APGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%.

During the past 100 days, Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s (APGE) raw stochastic average was set at 48.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.87 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.12. However, in the short run, Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.66. Second resistance stands at $38.62. The third major resistance level sits at $40.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.66.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.18 billion has total of 46,047K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -182,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -55,340 K.