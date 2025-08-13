4.95% volatility in FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) opened higher 3.29% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $138.02. Price fluctuations for FTAI have ranged from $75.06 to $181.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1692.19% at the time writing. With a float of $100.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 580 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.69%, operating margin of 40.07%, and the pretax margin is 24.75%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTAI Aviation Ltd is 1.64%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 99,190. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $99.19, taking the stock ownership to the 378,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Chief Portfolio Officer bought 1,087 for $92.90, making the entire transaction worth $100,982. This insider now owns 88,423 shares in total.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.78) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1692.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI)

The latest stats from [FTAI Aviation Ltd, FTAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 2.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.33%.

During the past 100 days, FTAI Aviation Ltd’s (FTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $144.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.50. The third major resistance level sits at $150.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.91.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) Key Stats

There are currently 102,571K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,735 M according to its annual income of 8,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 676,240 K and its income totaled 165,400 K.