4.99% percent quarterly performance for Fox Corporation (FOX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.63. Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has traded in a range of $35.89-$55.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 24.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.43%. With a float of $131.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.83%, operating margin of 14.68%, and the pretax margin is 18.78%.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Fox Corporation is 70.45%, while institutional ownership is 28.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 2,192,203. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 39,642 shares at a rate of $55.30, taking the stock ownership to the 133,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,607 for $55.37, making the entire transaction worth $310,460. This insider now owns 133,923 shares in total.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.67% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fox Corporation’s (FOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fox Corporation (FOX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.16%.

During the past 100 days, Fox Corporation’s (FOX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.59 in the near term. At $52.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.95.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.83 billion has total of 449,618K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,300 M in contrast with the sum of 2,263 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,287 M and last quarter income was 717,000 K.