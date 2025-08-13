57.62% percent quarterly performance for Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.98% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.78. Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has traded in a range of $21.51-$56.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -34.37%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -51.69%. With a float of $117.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 391 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.41%, operating margin of -4863.3%, and the pretax margin is -4247.77%.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Avidity Biosciences Inc is 8.97%, while institutional ownership is 101.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 5,763,697. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 130,807 shares at a rate of $44.06, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 65,554 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,949,930. This insider now owns 17,776 shares in total.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.72) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.69% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.68% during the next five years compared to -34.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Avidity Biosciences Inc’s (RNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 554.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.56, a number that is poised to hit -1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Looking closely at Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA), its last 5-days average volume was 6.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.69%.

During the past 100 days, Avidity Biosciences Inc’s (RNA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.05 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.53. However, in the short run, Avidity Biosciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.82. Second resistance stands at $47.40. The third major resistance level sits at $48.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.88.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.95 billion has total of 128,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,900 K in contrast with the sum of -322,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,850 K and last quarter income was -157,320 K.