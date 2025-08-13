6.38% volatility in Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) last month: This is a red flag warning

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 7.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has traded in a range of $21.97-$71.71.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -67.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.41%. With a float of $54.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.30 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 125.99%, operating margin of 1794.61%, and the pretax margin is 1308.57%.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Janux Therapeutics Inc is 9.45%, while institutional ownership is 109.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 106,745. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,333 shares at a rate of $32.03, taking the stock ownership to the 82,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,333 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $110,656.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.36) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.41% per share during the next fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Janux Therapeutics Inc’s (JANX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 47.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3314.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.62%.

During the past 100 days, Janux Therapeutics Inc’s (JANX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.32. However, in the short run, Janux Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.88. Second resistance stands at $25.50. The third major resistance level sits at $26.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.44.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.46 billion has total of 60,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,590 K in contrast with the sum of -68,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -33,860 K.