63.82% percent quarterly performance for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock price up 5.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.61. ORGO’s price has ranged from $2.28 to $6.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 366.67%. With a float of $64.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.85 million.

The firm has a total of 869 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.03%, operating margin of -5.32%, and the pretax margin is -5.02%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Organogenesis Holdings Inc is 49.43%, while institutional ownership is 54.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 413,625. In this transaction Chief Admin. and Legal Officer of this company bought 142,379 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 837,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Admin. and Legal Officer bought 100,863 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $284,716. This insider now owns 695,058 shares in total.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 366.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Organogenesis Holdings Inc, ORGO], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.66%.

During the past 100 days, Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s (ORGO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.11.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 620.33 million, the company has a total of 126,858K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 482,040 K while annual income is 860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,010 K while its latest quarter income was -9,390 K.