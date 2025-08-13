8.21% volatility in Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) on Tuesday, plunged -7.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Within the past 52 weeks, KITT’s price has moved between $0.82 and $6.04.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -1095.17% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $33.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.06 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -460.27%, operating margin of -1553.28%, and the pretax margin is -9472.95%.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nauticus Robotics Inc is 9.09%, while institutional ownership is 3.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 7,680. In this transaction Interim CEO of this company sold 6,919 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 107,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06 ’25, when Company’s Interim CEO sold 3,190 for $6.03, making the entire transaction worth $19,236. This insider now owns 94,606 shares in total.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -4.68) by -2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Trading Performance Indicators

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.39 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.37

Technical Analysis of Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.36%.

During the past 100 days, Nauticus Robotics Inc’s (KITT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0570 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0820 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2309. However, in the short run, Nauticus Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9140. Second resistance stands at $0.9645. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9990. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8290, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7945. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7440.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.00 million based on 37,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,810 K and income totals -134,910 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.