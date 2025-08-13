$804.64K in average volume shows that Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) is heading in the right direction

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $57.13. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has traded in a range of $34.36-$62.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.16%. With a float of $48.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.49%, operating margin of 29.95%, and the pretax margin is 19.36%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc is 19.88%, while institutional ownership is 86.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 2,480,837. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 121,400 for $60.04, making the entire transaction worth $7,288,856. This insider now owns 260,268 shares in total.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.37) by 0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Rock Resorts Inc’s (RRR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Looking closely at Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.46%.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.81. However, in the short run, Red Rock Resorts Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.22. Second resistance stands at $62.22. The third major resistance level sits at $64.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.28.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.39 billion has total of 106,044K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,939 M in contrast with the sum of 154,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 526,270 K and last quarter income was 56,400 K.